Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,137. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

