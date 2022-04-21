Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 97.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 68.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

