Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

