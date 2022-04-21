Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 8,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

