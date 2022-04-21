Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 6.8%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.57 and last traded at $284.55. 5,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.48.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

