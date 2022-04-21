Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,315.86

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,315.86 ($17.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,080.35 ($14.06). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,129 ($14.69), with a volume of 68,198 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,040 ($13.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of £345.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($65,638.82). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744.

Avon Protection Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

