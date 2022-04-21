AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 107,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,411. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.