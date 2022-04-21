B. Riley Trims Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Target Price to $10.00

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.54 on Monday. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

