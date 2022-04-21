B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $7,326,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $45,659,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

