Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.61 and last traded at $121.75. Approximately 42,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,222,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

