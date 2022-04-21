BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.05

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 2885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.