Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $21.85

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $21.20. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 7,335 shares traded.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

