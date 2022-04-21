Bank of America Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $349.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $341.06 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.