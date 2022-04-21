BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE BKU traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

