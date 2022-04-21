Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banner by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.