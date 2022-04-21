Barclays Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCANF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.48.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

