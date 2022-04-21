Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $920,658.44

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004564 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $920,658.44 and $30,058.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

