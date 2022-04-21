BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 72,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Cerner comprises approximately 4.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

