BCK Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 1.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 764,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

