BCK Capital Management LP Has $1.37 Million Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Atotech comprises approximately 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atotech by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

ATC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 575,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

