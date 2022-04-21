BCK Capital Management LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

BCK Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the period. Veoneer makes up approximately 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNE remained flat at $$36.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Veoneer (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.