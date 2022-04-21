BCK Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises about 2.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 1,049,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

