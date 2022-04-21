BCK Capital Management LP Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 189,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,766. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

