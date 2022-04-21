BCK Capital Management LP Sells 30,510 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,826. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.