Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $700,045.45 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $700,045.45 and $45,129.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

