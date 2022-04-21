Belt Market Cap Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07309088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,341.17 or 0.99717403 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00035222 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.