Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.66

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

