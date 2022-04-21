BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 8.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 9,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,544,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,003,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

