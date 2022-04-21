Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.72

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.72 ($41.63) and last traded at €38.44 ($41.33), with a volume of 128189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.18 ($41.05).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.