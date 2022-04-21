Bintex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,513.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $44,631.18 and $8,513.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.