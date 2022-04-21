Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 165,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $991.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $25,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,692 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bioventus by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 333,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.