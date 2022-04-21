Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.02. 54,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The stock has a market cap of C$484.33 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.64.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

