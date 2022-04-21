Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00391413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00084546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

