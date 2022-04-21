Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.90 or 0.00202649 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $105.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00781162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023498 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,038,545 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

