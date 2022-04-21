Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $95.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,706.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.00801970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,037,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

