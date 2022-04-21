BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $69.69 million and $3.10 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitShares

BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,600,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org . The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org . The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus Delegated Proof of Stake (DPOS) is a new method of securing a crypto-currency’s network. DPOS attempts to solve the problems of both Bitcoin’s traditional Proof of Work system, and the Proof of Stake system of Peercoin and NXT. DPOS implements a layer of technological democracy to offset the negative effects of centralization. Delegated proof of stake mitigates the potential negative impacts of centralization through the use of witnesses (formaly called delegates). A total of N witnesses sign the blocks and are voted on by those using the network with every transaction that gets made. By using a decentralized voting process, DPOS is by design more democratic than comparable systems. Rather than eliminating the need for trust all together, DPOS has safeguards in place the ensure that those trusted with signing blocks on behalf of the network are doing so correctly and without bias. Additionally, each block signed must have a verification that the block before it was signed by a trusted node. DPOS eliminates the need to wait until a certain number of untrusted nodes have verified a transaction before it can be confirmed. This reduced need for confirmation produces an increase in speed of transaction times. By intentionally placing trust with the most trustworthy of potential block signers, as decided by the network, no artificial encumbrance need be imposed to slow down the block signing process. DPOS allows for many more transactions to be included in a block than either proof of work or proof of stake systems. DPOS technology allows cryptocurrency technology to transact at a level where it can compete with the centralized clearinghouses like Visa and Mastercard. Such clearinghouses administer the most popular forms of electronic payment systems in the world. In a delegated proof of stake system centralization still occurs, but it is controlled. Unlike other methods of securing cryptocurrency networks, every client in a DPOS system has the ability to decide who is trusted rather than trust concentrating in the hands of those with the most resources. DPOS allows the network to reap some of the major advantages of centralization, while still maintaining some calculated measure of decentralization. This system is enforced by a fair election process where anyone could potentially become a delegated representative of the majority of users. “

