BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Buys $1,362,880.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
