BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Buys $1,362,880.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

