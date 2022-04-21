BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Purchases $701,000.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $733.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.77.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
