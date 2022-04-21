Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BX opened at $120.39 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

