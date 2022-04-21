Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up to $120.39

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.39, but opened at $127.50. Blackstone shares last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 64,275 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

