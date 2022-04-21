Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 53,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,375,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

