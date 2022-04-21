BMO Capital Markets Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

