BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £854.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 76.30 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.