Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $72.93 million and $2.21 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00254719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00641750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

