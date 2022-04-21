Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $652.73.

NYSE:SAM opened at $361.22 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Boston Beer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

