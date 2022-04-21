Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.