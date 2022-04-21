Boston Partners Invests $164,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $152,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,950 shares of company stock worth $766,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

