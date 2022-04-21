Boston Partners Invests $237,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

