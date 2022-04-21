Boston Partners Raises Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Partners grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

