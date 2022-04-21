Boston Partners Takes Position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Augmedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Augmedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

